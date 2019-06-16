|
Scicero, Mari Jo Born on December 28, 1958. She lost a long fought battle with ovarian cancer on June 3, 2019 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by her spouse Susan Jurgens. Loving daughter of Frank and Susan Scicero. Dear sister of Julia (Gary) Miklaszewicz. Niece of Mike and Susie Scicero. Cousin of Doug and Joselyn. Special godmother of Sofia and Alondra. Niece of Jerry and Sandy Skorch. Further survived by the Skorch cousins. Daughter-in-law of Dorothy Jurgens. Sister-in-law of Barb Jurgens (Lori Wunsch), Cindy (Mark) Neumann and their two sons Jacob and Grant, Sally (Tim) Bond and their son William. Also survived by many special friends. She is preceded in death by her 4 legged companion Maggie, who passed away a few days before Mari Jo. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 12 noon at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are greatly appreciated. The family will be setting up a scholarship fund in Mari's name for her kids at the Alliance School. Mari Jo was an MPS social worker (along with many other roles) for most of her life, with a Masters Degree. Her most favorite place was Key West and hoped to move south one day. Mari was quite athletic with a great love for animals, of which she had many in her life. She battled for the little guys from kids to the homeless. Mari you will be missed by so many people whose lives you touched and all those who love you so much! Be happy and pain-free. You deserve it. We will love you forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019