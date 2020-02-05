Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari Monsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mari Strauss Monsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mari Strauss Monsen Notice
Mari Strauss Monsen

(Nee Orban) Met with open arms by her late brother John and mother Lorraine on February 3, 2020 age 68 years. Beloved wife of Bob Monsen. Adoring mother of James (Monika), Danielle and Michael (Lori) Strauss. Stepmother of Amy and Matt Monsen. Beautiful sister and friend to Kath, Peg (Frank), Jim (Barbara), Mike (Diane), Bill (Lynn), Tom, Joanne (Jodi) and Barbie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mari's life will take place on Saturday, February 8 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.

Mari was an avid Packer fan, everyone attending is encouraged to wear their Packer attire. If desired, memorials to Orban Foundation for Veterans, 1215 Evergreen St., West Bend, WI 53095.

Thank you to the Aurora teams at both the Zilber Family Hospice Center and the Home Hospice Care for their loving care and support.

A special thank you to Carol, you are an Angel sent by God!

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mari's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline