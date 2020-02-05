|
Mari Strauss Monsen
(Nee Orban) Met with open arms by her late brother John and mother Lorraine on February 3, 2020 age 68 years. Beloved wife of Bob Monsen. Adoring mother of James (Monika), Danielle and Michael (Lori) Strauss. Stepmother of Amy and Matt Monsen. Beautiful sister and friend to Kath, Peg (Frank), Jim (Barbara), Mike (Diane), Bill (Lynn), Tom, Joanne (Jodi) and Barbie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Mari's life will take place on Saturday, February 8 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.
Mari was an avid Packer fan, everyone attending is encouraged to wear their Packer attire. If desired, memorials to Orban Foundation for Veterans, 1215 Evergreen St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Thank you to the Aurora teams at both the Zilber Family Hospice Center and the Home Hospice Care for their loving care and support.
A special thank you to Carol, you are an Angel sent by God!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020