Maria "Chata" VasquezMilwaukee - (nee Hernandez) María passed away tragically on Sunday, April 12, on the southside of Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josefina and Pablo Hernandez; her son, Joe Jr. and husband, Joe Sr.; her brothers Juaquin and Jorge Hernandez; and her late granddaughter Yesenia V. Known to close family and friends as "Chata," she was born on January 23, 1940 in Laredo, Texas. María is survived by her daughter Miranda (Scott) Wolfe, with whom she was extremely close. She is also survived by her two sisters, Magdalena Vasquez and Benita (Roberto) Gomez, and her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Alicia, Yesenia, Paisley and Brantley, to whom she dedicated much of her last years.Due to the current safety protocols of the Corona Virus, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family. Once they are able, the family will organize a proper celebration and thanksgiving for María´s life.