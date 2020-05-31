Maria "Abuela" "Chata" Vasquez
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria "Chata" Vasquez

Milwaukee - (nee Hernandez) María passed away tragically on Sunday, April 12, on the southside of Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josefina and Pablo Hernandez; her son, Joe Jr. and husband, Joe Sr.; her brothers Juaquin and Jorge Hernandez; and her late granddaughter Yesenia V. Known to close family and friends as "Chata," she was born on January 23, 1940 in Laredo, Texas. María is survived by her daughter Miranda (Scott) Wolfe, with whom she was extremely close. She is also survived by her two sisters, Magdalena Vasquez and Benita (Roberto) Gomez, and her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Alicia, Yesenia, Paisley and Brantley, to whom she dedicated much of her last years.

Due to the current safety protocols of the Corona Virus, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family. Once they are able, the family will organize a proper celebration and thanksgiving for María´s life.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved