Ana Maria Notice
Azcueta, MD, Maria Ana (Nee Gaddi) Of River Hills. Passed on to the Kingdom of God on May 26th, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Gaudencio Gaddi, Sr. and Lourdes (nee Bustos) and her brothers, Gaudencio, Jr. and Abraham. Beloved wife of Renato Azcueta. Loving mother of Cyril, Anna Marie and Raphael. Dear sister of Maria (Zosimo) Herrera and Roselle Gaddi. Dear sister-in-law of Evelyn, Marilou, Sr. Virgie, SFCC, Dina, Mila, Janet, Mem, Jayr, Ramon, Benedicto and Edgar. Dear aunt of Brady, Dina and Pamy. Further survived by her Sorority sisters, other relatives and friends both here and in the Philippines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday June 1st at ST.MONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5601 North Santa Monica Blvd. at East Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay at 11:00 AM. Private Interment. Visitation Friday at the FUNERAL HOME from 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday at the CHURCH from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Maria was a physician in the Philippines.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
