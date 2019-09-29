Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Church
1414 S. 93rd St.
West Allis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Church
1414 S. 93rd St.
West Allis, WI
(Nee Luna) At peace September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Justin. Loving mother of Dominic, Mariano "Mario" (Karla), and Salvatore. Dear sister of Quirina Ambrosio, Elena LaSpisa, Claudia Sauceda, and Pia Sutton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maria was a member of St. Aloysius Christian Mothers and Ladies of the Italian Community Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Aloysius Church (1414 S. 93rd St. West Allis) 12:00 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
