Maria Corrao Notice
Corrao, Maria (Nee Galati) Born to Eternal Life, May 26, 2019 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Corrao. Loving mother of Josephine (Peter) Lentini, Lucia and Sam. Also remembered by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Max A. Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel Sunday, June 9, 4-7 PM. Vigil service 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, Monday, June 10, 10 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
