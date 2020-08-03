Maria DuVall (nee Jarantoski)Waukesha - Was born into eternal life on August 1, 2020. Survivors include sons Jason (Amy), Chad (Katie), daughter Claire (Steve) Overman, grandchildren, brother Kris Jarantoski (partner Scott Gilmore), and her two wonderful friends, William Petranech and Jeanne Popke who were always there for her. A graduate of Alverno College, Maria taught third grade at St. Mary's Parish, Waukesha until retirement. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Avalon Square in Waukesha and Heartland Hospice; any donations in Maria's memory should be made to either of these. Private services were held.