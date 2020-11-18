1/1
Maria Foszpanczyk
1927 - 2020
Maria Foszpanczyk

Oconomowoc - (Nee Skrzypczyk) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born on January 27, 1927 in Kielce, Poland. Beloved wife of the late Edward Potalej and the late Frank Foszpanczyk. Loving mother of Teresa (Carm) Terranova, Richard (Pam) Potalej and Barbara (Ronan) Hogan. Proud grandmother of; Nick, Lisa, Gina, Eddie, Chelsie and Kayla. Loving great grandmother of Sophia, Mia Grace, Brooke, Anna, Jake, Courtney, Beau and Brielle.

Maria was an excellent seamstress who worked at Eagle Knitting, Robert Gaspard Co. and Junior House. She was a member of the Polonia Sport Club in Milwaukee. She volunteered at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home. Maria will be missed by her family, old friends and new friends at Wilkinson Woods in Oconomowoc.

A Celebration of her life will be held in the spring.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
