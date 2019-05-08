|
Figueroa, Maria G. (Nee Gamez) Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by the people she loved and those that loved her. Maria was a wonderful mother, grand mother, great grandmother and friend to many. Dora and Patricia we are so grateful for all you did for mom. A special thank you to Dr. Munoz and the caring staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice. If desired, donations can be made in Maria's name to Vitas Ruth Hospice or any children's . Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019