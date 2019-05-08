Services
Maria G. Figueroa

Maria G. Figueroa Notice
Figueroa, Maria G. (Nee Gamez) Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by the people she loved and those that loved her. Maria was a wonderful mother, grand mother, great grandmother and friend to many. Dora and Patricia we are so grateful for all you did for mom. A special thank you to Dr. Munoz and the caring staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice. If desired, donations can be made in Maria's name to Vitas Ruth Hospice or any children's . Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
