Maria Kiefer

Maria KieferMenomonee Falls - age 90, was called home to the Lord on July 23, 2020.Beloved wife of 51 years to the late John Kiefer. Mother to Alexandra (Walter) Thomann; Oma to John (Jodie) Thomann; and Omi to Nicholas Thomann. Dear sister of Anna Blum. She will be further missed by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.Maria was a 50 year member of the United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee.She was a survivor of the ethnic German genocide in the former Yugoslavia, where she was forced from her home during World War II. She and her family escaped to Austria where they lived until immigrating to the United States in 1956.Private family services will be held.