Maria M. Bonilla
Born to Eternal Life on November 15, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved mother of Grace (Stephen Sr.) Vey. Loving abuela of Stephen Jr. Vey (Katie Hueller).
Maria was born in Madrid, Spain with a brave heart. She lived her life with great kindness to others and was a devoted Servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
No formal Services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019