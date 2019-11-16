Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Bonilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria M. Bonilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria M. Bonilla Notice
Maria M. Bonilla

Born to Eternal Life on November 15, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved mother of Grace (Stephen Sr.) Vey. Loving abuela of Stephen Jr. Vey (Katie Hueller).

Maria was born in Madrid, Spain with a brave heart. She lived her life with great kindness to others and was a devoted Servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ.

No formal Services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline