Maria Noel GallagherMilwaukee - Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on May 23, 2020 at age 67. Born in Belgium on Christmas Day, 1952, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dr's. Donald and Idella Gallagher. She is lovingly survived by her brother, Paul (Becky) Gallagher of Asheville, NC, and her nephew Gabriel Gallagher of Plano, TX.She was a gifted artist with a fabulous sense of humor and a very big and generous heart. After graduating from college, she studied in Italy for a year and spoke excellent Italian and French. She traveled the world with her parents, visiting many continents, engaging in charitable, non-profit work.Maria loved animals, especially horses, and was an excellent rider in her younger years. She will be loved, remembered, and missed by all who knew her.Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.