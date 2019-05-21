Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Maria Notheis

Maria Notheis Notice
Notheis, Maria (Nee Lippert) Passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Adam Notheis. Loving mother of Roland (Kathy) and Gabriella (John) Huwatcheck. Proud grandmother of Philip (Jessica), and Charles (Ali) Notheis. Loving Uhr Omi of Torsten, Reiner, Olive, Fritz and Otto Notheis. She is survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Thursday May 23, 2019 from 10AM - Noon. Funeral service at Noon. Private burial to be held at a later date. Memorials appreciated to Legacy Hospice Care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2019
