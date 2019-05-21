|
Notheis, Maria (Nee Lippert) Passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Adam Notheis. Loving mother of Roland (Kathy) and Gabriella (John) Huwatcheck. Proud grandmother of Philip (Jessica), and Charles (Ali) Notheis. Loving Uhr Omi of Torsten, Reiner, Olive, Fritz and Otto Notheis. She is survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Thursday May 23, 2019 from 10AM - Noon. Funeral service at Noon. Private burial to be held at a later date. Memorials appreciated to Legacy Hospice Care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2019