Maria Pellerin (nee Johnson)Milwaukee, WI - found peace Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving Mom of Sara Zacek and Brandon Pellerin. Proud Grandma of Lillie, Hunter, and Adelaide. Sister of Mark Johnson, Arthur (Maria) GallardoJohnson, Steve Johnson, Rachel (Brian) LeBansky, the late Christine Johnson, the late Jessica Johnson, and the late Sylvia Johnson. Aunt of Nathen, Shanice, Shauntay and Monica. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Maria recently retired from the City of Milwaukee after over 30 years of committed service.Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:30PM to 1:30PM at MT. OLIVET CEMETERY CHAPEL, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. with funeral service at 1:30PM. Interment to follow.