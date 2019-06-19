|
Rivas, Maria "Connie" Born to Eternal Life June 18, 2019, age 63 years. Cherished wife of Roy R. Rivas. Beloved mother of Rosa Linda (Del) Wilson, Angel Marie (Jason Sr.) Ryan, Roy JR (Kim) Rivas, April Elizabeth (Wayne) Rivas, Monica Ann (Gabriel) Manuel, the late Maria C. Rivas, and the late Crystal Gale Rivas. Proud grandmother of Gabriel, Stephanie, Jason, Jessica, Janessa, Jericho, Kalisto, Kavalli, Kassini, Gabriella, Emanuel, Marina, Elan, Violetta, and Graicella. Loving sister of Anastacio, Juan, Rosa, Guadalupe, and Susan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thurs., June 20, 2019. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Fri. June 21, 2019 at Gesu Church, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave. (parking in Lot J behind Church - enter off 11th St.). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family are appreciated. Niemann / Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019