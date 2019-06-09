|
|
Strauch, Maria (Nee Klein) Age 90 years. Born in Kunzendorf, Germany. Beloved wife of the late Helmut. Loving mother of Marianne (Herbert) Jerke, Marita (Robert) Walters and Mark (Kathleen). Cherished Oma of Kevin, Brian, Thomas, Kirsten, Erica, Mark, Erik, Nicholas and Karina. Sister of Robert (the late Maria) Klein and Anni (Alfons) Kolbel. Further survived by other relatives and friends, both here and in Germany. Maria retired from Briggs & Stratton after 28 years. Visitation on Saturday, June 15 from 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Burial to follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019