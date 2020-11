Marian "Bunny" BalcerzakPassed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by her siblings; Thomas, Ronald (Mary), Lawrence and Antoinette. She is survived by her sister Joan (Fred) Obodal, sister-in-law Judie, nieces and nephews. Marian was an educator for developmentally delayed children, she helped the less fortunate and was committed to various charities throughout her life. She was an animal lover and very strong in her faith. Services for Marian have been held.