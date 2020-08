Marian "Megs" BartelsBorn into this Life on August 2nd, 1926. Born into Eternal Life on July 29th, 2020. She is survived by her cousin Richard Bartels and by her god daughter Nancy Wierzba. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Elsie Bartels. She will further be remembered by her dear friends Liz and James.Marian was a lifelong and very active member of St. Augustine of Hippo.Private Services were held.