Marian Betty Hintz

Marian Betty Hintz Notice
Marian Betty Hintz

(Nee Dathe) Passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 87 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Hintz, son Randy Hintz and daughter Debbie Johnsen. Loving mother of Scott (Susan) Hintz. Proud grandma to Shawn, Jamie (Ariel), Ryan, Alex and Zach Hintz, Kayla (Dan) Huth and Kelsey Johnsen. Dear sister of the late Marilyn (Herbert) Bigalk and the late Margaret (Ralph) Utt. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
