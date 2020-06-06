Marian E. (Nee D'Amico) Berger



Milwaukee - Marian E. Berger (Nee D'Amico) Passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 91.



The wife of the late John "Jack" Berger, Marian was happiest surrounded by her family. She was never failing in her kindness and generosity to all who knew her. Marian is survived by her three children: William (Mary), Judith and Mary Beth (David Schultz); her grandchildren: Jessica Berger-Martinez (Joe), Libby and Riley Schultz; and her great-grandchildren: Olivia and Landon Martinez.



Marian was a woman of many talents. It seemed there was nothing she couldn't do. She was a source of strength, a great cook, loved to garden and fostered a family home where family and friends loved to gather. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her biggest source of joy. She held fast to friendships from high school to those she worked with at St. Mary's Hill Hospital.



Further survive by her sister, Sally Bernier, nieces and nephews who helped to make her life rich and full. All who knew her will miss her loving hugs, cute sense of humor and sweet smile.



The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for its outstanding care during her last days.



Due to the current pandemic limitations, the family will honor Marian in a private service for the immediate family at Holy Cross Cemetery on June 12, 2020.









