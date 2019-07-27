|
Dobrzynski, Marian E. Marian E. Dobrzynski, 92, of Plymouth (formerly of Milwaukee), died July 25, 2019. Born - Jan. 15, 1927 in Milwaukee, daughter of John and Clara Koktavy. She graduated from Rufus King and worked at JC Penny for 25 years. Survived by: Children: Grace of Sheboygan Falls and Gary (Kathy) of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by: Husband: Henry; parents; and brother: John "Jack." Funeral Services - Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at WI Memorial Park - Chapel of Flowers (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI). Visitation will be from 1-2:00PM with a prayer services to follow at 2:00PM. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2019