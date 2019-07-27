Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
WI Memorial Park - Chapel of Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
WI Memorial Park - Chapel of Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Marian E. Dobrzynski


1927 - 2019
Marian E. Dobrzynski Notice
Dobrzynski, Marian E. Marian E. Dobrzynski, 92, of Plymouth (formerly of Milwaukee), died July 25, 2019. Born - Jan. 15, 1927 in Milwaukee, daughter of John and Clara Koktavy. She graduated from Rufus King and worked at JC Penny for 25 years. Survived by: Children: Grace of Sheboygan Falls and Gary (Kathy) of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by: Husband: Henry; parents; and brother: John "Jack." Funeral Services - Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at WI Memorial Park - Chapel of Flowers (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI). Visitation will be from 1-2:00PM with a prayer services to follow at 2:00PM. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2019
