Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Kneeland Walker House
7406 Hillcrest Drive
Wauwatosa, WI
Marian Elizabeth (Mandery) Fiasca

Marian Elizabeth (Mandery) Fiasca Notice
Marian Elizabeth (nee Mandery) Fiasca passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Fiasca, her parents, one brother and two sisters, as well as their spouses. She is survived by her brother Bob Mandery and his wife Arlene, her many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends, as well as her beloved cat, Dexter.

Marian's spirit of adventure and independence won the heart of us all. Intelligent and witty, she was always on the go and never wanted to miss anything life had to offer. In her words, "Life is just so precious, Dearie..." The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Deer Creek and Horizon Home Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Marian.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 16th from 1-3:30 PM at the Kneeland Walker House, 7406 Hillcrest Drive in Wauwatosa. Interment will be at St. Dunstan's in San Diego, CA. If desired, a donation to The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter, or the can be made in memory of Marian. Please see Hartson Funeral Home Website for additional details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
