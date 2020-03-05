Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
9400 W. Congress St
Wauwatosa, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
9400 W. Congress St
Wauwatosa, WI
Born to eternal life Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Peter Jr. Beloved mom of Debbie (Dale) Panagis-Sieke and the late Peter. Grandmother of Tina and Frank. Great- grandmother of Jacob, Keera and Mylin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday March 11 from 9-10 AM at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH 9400 W. Congress St; Wauwatosa, with the Funeral Service at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a Veterans group of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
