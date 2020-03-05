|
Marian G. Panagis
Born to eternal life Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Peter Jr. Beloved mom of Debbie (Dale) Panagis-Sieke and the late Peter. Grandmother of Tina and Frank. Great- grandmother of Jacob, Keera and Mylin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday March 11 from 9-10 AM at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH 9400 W. Congress St; Wauwatosa, with the Funeral Service at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a Veterans group of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020