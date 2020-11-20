1/1
Marian Gotz
Milwaukee - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marian Catherine Gotz (nee Krug) on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was 98 years young, living independently until soon before her passing. Marian loved to dance, read and listen to books, sew, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband in their camper. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on June 3, 1922. She moved to Milwaukee as a young adult. There she met and married her loving husband. She is preceded in death by her husband Rubert Gotz, her sister Irene Grudzinski and her brother Eugene Krug. She is survived by her brother Gerald Krug and her sister Caroline Stephany. Cherished mother of James (Karen) Gotz, Marilyn (Doug) Anderson, Michael (Katie) Gotz, Ron Gotz and Julie (Mike) Pergan-de. Treasured grandmother to Angela (Karen), Therese (Brent), Shelley (Greg), Christopher, Stephanie (Steve), Matthew, Marty, Alyssa (Alex), Me-gan (James) and Mary Jo. Great grandmother to Nicholla, Sean, Adrianna, Corbin, Alex Jr., Brooklyn, Finleigh and Micah. Great great grandmother to Gavin. Also survived by many other family members and friends. A private family service will be held at 1pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Krause Funeral Home 9000 W. Capital Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222. This service will be available to view through live streaming by viewing her obituary on the funeral home website www.krausefuneralhome.com and clicking on the link provided. Private family burial will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
