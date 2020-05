Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian H. Dobrich (nee: Mindemann)



Born 9/10/1931 - Passed 5/26/2020



Survived by daughters: Linda (Tim) Karbler, Donna (Mike) Babe, Cindy Tate, and son Ronald (Jan) Dobrich: 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Walter Mindemann, sisters-in-law, Betty and Mary Mindemann and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Proceeded in death by husband Louis Dobrich, brothers Reuben and Donald Mindemann, and sister-in-law Bonnie Mindemann.



Private services were provided by Church and Chapel, Waukesha.



No memorials or flowers will be accepted, please.









