Marian Irene Montgomery Notice
Marian Irene Montgomery

West Allis - Passed away in West Allis, WI on November 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Marian was born in Bristow, Indiana on November 14, 1926, the daughter of Verdia (Aders) and Dewey Grant. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Carrie) Montgomery, Gail (Jon Ash) Montgomery, her grandchildren, Katie (Edward) Behling, Tammy (Trevor Mantey) Jeske, Justin Philipps, David Montgomery, Sarah Montgomery and great-grandchildren, Alec Sery, Leanna Jeske, and Khloe Behling. Marian was active in her church (Christ UMC-Greenfield), the past President of The Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army, and Women's Aglow.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Louis W. Montgomery, on May 7, 2019, her parents and her brother Allen Grant and sister, Jewell (Stella) Sellers.

Visitation will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Greenfield, WI (5200 S 48th Street, Greenfield, WI) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM with the memorial service to begin at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army are greatly appreciated. For more details visit www.maxsass.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
