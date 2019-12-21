|
Marian J. Kaczmarek
Milwaukee - (Nee Konieczka) Went to join her beloved husband Robert on Friday, December 20, 2019, age 90 years. Loving mom of James (Justine) Kaczmarek, Robin (Art) Russell and Donna (Dennis) Hoffman. Cherished grandma of William (Samantha), Andrea, Benjamin and Jeanna. Sister-in-law of Catherine (Richard) Labinski. Further survived by other family and friends.
Marian was a lifetime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and the 55 and Over Club and was an admitting clerk at St. Luke's and St. Francis Hospitals.
Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 2427 S. 15th St. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the in Marian's name is appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019