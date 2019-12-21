Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
2427 S. 15th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Kaczmarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian J. Kaczmarek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian J. Kaczmarek Notice
Marian J. Kaczmarek

Milwaukee - (Nee Konieczka) Went to join her beloved husband Robert on Friday, December 20, 2019, age 90 years. Loving mom of James (Justine) Kaczmarek, Robin (Art) Russell and Donna (Dennis) Hoffman. Cherished grandma of William (Samantha), Andrea, Benjamin and Jeanna. Sister-in-law of Catherine (Richard) Labinski. Further survived by other family and friends.

Marian was a lifetime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and the 55 and Over Club and was an admitting clerk at St. Luke's and St. Francis Hospitals.

Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 2427 S. 15th St. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the in Marian's name is appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline