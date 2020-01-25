Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial
Marian J. Kroscher

Marian J. Kroscher Notice
Marian J. Kroscher

Greendale - Marian J. Kroscher (nee Elert) age 91 of Greendale, WI passed away January 17, 2020 in Jensen Beach, FL at her winter home. Born in Milwaukee, Marian attended Custer High School and married David J. Kroscher Sr. on January 17, 1953. She was an avid simmer and a member of the Fin Club, a synchronized swim group. In her 40's she earned a business degree from UWM, all the while raising their 4 sons. She was the 1st woman Trustee in the Village of Greendale from 1973 to 1981 and also worked with the League of Woman Voters. Marian loved to travel, and visited all 7 continents, even swimming in a hot spring in Antarctica with Russian scientists. In her 70's Marian proudly climbed the Sydney, Australia harbor bridge, and in her later years enjoyed biking with her companion Earl Charlton. Marian is survived by Her sister Lenore Peterson, and her 4 sons Richard (Bridget), Tom (Jim), James (Carla), and David. Grandmother of Christopher , Anthony, Dustin, Tracy, and Kylie. Great-grandmother of Christopher Jr., Cameron, Zoee, Ryder, and Amiyah.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, February 3, 11-1245 PM. Service 1 PM. Burial Wisconsin Memorial, Tuesday, 11 AM, please meet in red parking area.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
