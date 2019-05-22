Services
Marian J. Vinohradsky

Vinohradsky, Marian J. (Nee Krueger) Passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Age 94. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her sister, Lucille (the late Harry) Knapp. Loving mother of Caryl (the late Alan) Perrin and Susan (Steven) Macejkovic. Proud grandma of Wendy (Craig) Fredlund, Matthew (Allison) Perrin and great grandma of Rachel, Erik, and Christian. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a appreciated. A special thanks to the very caring staff at Elder Care Cottages and Allay Hospice Care. "See ya later alligator"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
