1/
Marian L. Stanly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian L. Stanly

West Allis - (nee Janke) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 30, 2020, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Dear mother of Bruce (Nancy), Marcia (David Arnold) Hanlon, Craig (Donna) Stanly. Grandmother of Caroline (Owen) Gentry, Celeste Stanly, Blake (Valerie) Hanlon, Stephen (Amanda) Hanlon, Alexandra (Geoff) Leedle, Wolfgang, Kindra, Emilie, Johanna, Hans Bruno and Klarissa Stanly. Great-grandmother of Edwin Gentry, Cullen Hanlon, Emersyn Marian Hanlon, Levi Bruno Mattern. Sister-in-law of Bernard (Celine) Stanly. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Retired employee of Milwaukee County Children's Home. Member of Lady Moose Milwaukee, Centine Club and Lady's Auxiliary Cudworth Post.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved