Marian L. Stanly
West Allis - (nee Janke) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 30, 2020, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Dear mother of Bruce (Nancy), Marcia (David Arnold) Hanlon, Craig (Donna) Stanly. Grandmother of Caroline (Owen) Gentry, Celeste Stanly, Blake (Valerie) Hanlon, Stephen (Amanda) Hanlon, Alexandra (Geoff) Leedle, Wolfgang, Kindra, Emilie, Johanna, Hans Bruno and Klarissa Stanly. Great-grandmother of Edwin Gentry, Cullen Hanlon, Emersyn Marian Hanlon, Levi Bruno Mattern. Sister-in-law of Bernard (Celine) Stanly. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Retired employee of Milwaukee County Children's Home. Member of Lady Moose Milwaukee, Centine Club and Lady's Auxiliary Cudworth Post.