|
|
Porte, Marian R. (Nee Vaneska) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, April 19, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Porte. Loving mother of Pam (Jim) Momsen. Dear grandmother of Sean (Lisa) Momsen. Great-grandmother of Hailey Grace. Sister to the late Robert (the late Ginny) Vaneska. Sister-in-law to Eugene (the late Shirley) and the late Ollie (the late Myrtle) Porte. Also survived by a special cousin Joyce Groth, special friend Janet Rosar, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3 to 3:45 PM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH (2700 W. Mequon Road, Mequon). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 4 PM. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to in memory of Marian would be appreciated. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Shorehaven and Vitas Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019