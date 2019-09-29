|
|
Marian Resch
Nekoosa - (Nee Leibham)
Gone Home to Heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry for 63 years. Loving mom of Donna (Dominic) Leone, the late Nancie (David) Pawlak, Michael (Denise), Danny and the late Billy. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30AM-11AM at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (3970 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee, WI, 53222), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Inurnment to take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019