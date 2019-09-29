Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Resch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Resch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Resch Notice
Marian Resch

Nekoosa - (Nee Leibham)

Gone Home to Heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry for 63 years. Loving mom of Donna (Dominic) Leone, the late Nancie (David) Pawlak, Michael (Denise), Danny and the late Billy. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30AM-11AM at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (3970 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee, WI, 53222), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Inurnment to take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline