Went home to her Savior and reunited with her husband, Royce on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at age 99. Preceded in death by parents, Sophia and Hugh Lackey, Royce's parents, Louis and Hattie Schutz, sisters, Janice (Bill) Peter, Jean (Joe) Mueller, Olive (Bob) Klos, Marjory (Bill) Lambrecht, and Doris Geckler, survived by son Thomas (Janet) Schutz, daughter, Diane (Richard) Sullivan, grandchildren Andrew (Kimberly) Schutz, Katelyn (Marion) Schutz, Janet's children Stephanie (Ryan) Metzler, Tim (Kelly) Nelson, great grandsons Henry, Asher, Quran, and Adrian. Also survived by sisters Joan Lackey, Judi (Keith) Roberts, and Susan Jupp, good friend Rose Lackey. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and many good friends.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI Wednesday, January 8 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service 1 PM. Memorials to St. Peter Immanuel Lutheran Church, Columbia St. Mary's Foundation or a appreciated. Heartfelt gratitude to Columbia St Mary's Hospital 6th floor medical unit for their compassionate care of Marian.

Former owner (with Royce) of Schutz Greenhouses and former employee of Glendale-River Hills School District.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
