Marian T. Kostka
Marian T. Kostka

Milwaukee - (nee Cebula) Died peacefully November 26, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Loving and devoted mother of Doreen and Janell (Duane). Cherished grandma of Pamela, Ryan (Krissy) and Adam (Ashley) and "Busia" of R.J., Olyvya and Leo. Sister of Natalie (LaVerne) Ostrowski, William (MaryAnn) Cybula, Mattie Wanta and James (Marsha) Cebula. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Susie (nee Gorski) Cebula, brothers Alex, Lambert, Henry and Daniel and sister Pauline. Marian enjoyed listening to Polka music and dancing. Special thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Emily & Abby for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, December 8 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel (4309 S. 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221) from 1:00-3:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

"Mom's last day she saw her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,

she was happy and found peace and went to be with our Lord."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DEC
8
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
