Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on September 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late Richard. Dearest mother of Anna (Robert) Block and Richard (Dawn) Tadych. Grandmother of Adam Block and Kyle Tadych. Great grandmother of Avery, Azaree and Cora. Sister of John, Delores and James. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 30th at 10:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE 3329 S. 10th Street. Visitation at church from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
jsonline