Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Zuel, Marian Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving mom of James (Lucy), Mary (Joe) Schuster, David, and the late Cheryl Paine. Proud grandma of 7 grandchildren. Beloved nana of many great and great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marlene Peterson. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9-11 AM. Memorial Service 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
