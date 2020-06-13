Marianita "Titi" Rosa
Marianita "Titi" Rosa

Our Little Angel Titi entered into the Lord's hands on June 4, 2020 at the age of 78 years. She is reunited with her parents, brothers and family. Titi is survived by her brother Fred, sister Carmen Galarza, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private Services will be held. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
