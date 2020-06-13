My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Marianita "Titi" Rosa
Our Little Angel Titi entered into the Lord's hands on June 4, 2020 at the age of 78 years. She is reunited with her parents, brothers and family. Titi is survived by her brother Fred, sister Carmen Galarza, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Private Services will be held. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 7, 2020.