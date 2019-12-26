Services
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Marianne H. (Daleiden) Terkel

Marianne H. (Daleiden) Terkel Notice
Marianne H. Terkel (nee Daleiden)

Eagle River - Born to Eternal Life December 23, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Eugene for 61 years. Loving mother of Corinne (Patrick) Pedersen, Ronald (Joanne), James (Mary), Donald and Thomas (Bryan Jacobs). Dear sister of Jerry ( Donna) Daleiden and the late Frank( Nancy) Daleiden. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Retiree of West Allis Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 10:00 am until time of services. The family wishes to Thank all of those who cared for Marianne during her last days. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
