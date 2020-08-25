Marianne J. Miller (nee Johnson)
Age 98. Went home to be with the Lord on August 23rd, 2020. Loving wife of (the late) Gerald Miller for 70 years. Beloved mother of Kristine M. Miller, Anne (Peter) Giordano, and Paul A. Miller. Proud grandmother of Erika (Elias) Schaden, Benjamin (Klara) Miller, and Alex Velarde, and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Rosie Schaden. Marianne received a college degree in an era when most women didn't get them. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and, later in life, she received her teaching credentials. During wartime she worked as a "code cracker" in DC, helping decipher data for use by first-generation computers. She was a woman of model-quality beauty, grace and style. Her artistic abilities showed in her home decor and sewing; in later life, painting. She possessed great leadership and speaking skills, speaking in women's conferences and a women's group, where she had a dedicated and loyal following for more than a decade. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 27th at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of Flowers, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, from 10am to 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am . In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory made to the charity of one's choice
are appreciated.