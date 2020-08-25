1/
Marianne J. (Johnson) Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne J. Miller (nee Johnson)

Age 98. Went home to be with the Lord on August 23rd, 2020. Loving wife of (the late) Gerald Miller for 70 years. Beloved mother of Kristine M. Miller, Anne (Peter) Giordano, and Paul A. Miller. Proud grandmother of Erika (Elias) Schaden, Benjamin (Klara) Miller, and Alex Velarde, and great-grandmother of Benjamin and Rosie Schaden. Marianne received a college degree in an era when most women didn't get them. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and, later in life, she received her teaching credentials. During wartime she worked as a "code cracker" in DC, helping decipher data for use by first-generation computers. She was a woman of model-quality beauty, grace and style. Her artistic abilities showed in her home decor and sewing; in later life, painting. She possessed great leadership and speaking skills, speaking in women's conferences and a women's group, where she had a dedicated and loyal following for more than a decade. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 27th at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of Flowers, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, from 10am to 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am . In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory made to the charity of one's choice are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of Flowers
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of Flowers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved