Marianne Koch Dawes
1933 - 2020
Marianne Koch Dawes

Marianne Koch Dawes, age 87 was called home to the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Conner Dawes; parents, Alvin and Esther Koch; and brother, Thomas Koch. Beloved mother of Debbie (Matt) Clark, Jeffrey Dawes, Scott (Liz) Dawes, and Randy (Lisa) Dawes. Proud and loving grandma of Abigail, Emily, Maggie, Brittney, Matthew, Katie, Joseph, Connor, Nicholas, and Hannah. Marianne K. Dawes was born on April 12, 1933. Though growing up near the shores of Lake Michigan, she spent many days exploring the waters of Big Cedar Lake. From debutante to attending Washington University where she loved her sorority and earned her degree in Occupational Therapy, eventually specializing in mental health services, she carried with her a sense of grace, determination, and strength. Married shortly after her education, Marianne raised four children, became president of her garden club, enjoyed the theater, and travel. When the grandchildren were born, Marianne gave up her name and became "Gaga". Her grandchildren filled her life and often defined it, in so many happy ways. We are blessed to have known our Gaga, proud at how many lives she touched, and grateful she is at peace. Visitation for Marianne will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave., in Wauwatosa from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Marianne lost her grandson, Connor to a brain tumor at the age of 18. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation given in loving memory of Marianne to honor both her and Connor to help other families fighting this disease at classy.org/campaign/marianne-dawes-memorial-fund/c298800 or if you prefer, a check may be written to RCD Foundation and mailed to c/o Randy Dawes, 6636 Channel Road, Waterford, WI - 53185.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
