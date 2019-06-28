Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Gesu
1145 W. Wisconsin Ave
More Obituaries for Maribeth Zinner
Maribeth Zinner Notice
Zinner, Maribeth Passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Marie Higgins. Beloved wife of Michael Zinner. Loving mother of Mary Jennifer (Skeeter) Siekert. Dear sister-in-law of Cathy Peters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and her bank family, friends, and customers. Longtime employee of Milwaukee County Bank, M&I, and BMO for 45 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Gesu 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave. Please meet at the church for start of Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday July 1, 2019 at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a vigil at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Gesu Meal Program or the Hunger Task Force.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019
