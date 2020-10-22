Marie A BauerGreenfield - Found peace October 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) Bauer and her parents Anthony Kruczynski and Martha Janicki (nee Rutkowski) and her dearest Pop, Leo (Jack) Janicki. Marie is survived by her Step-daughters Sharon (Robert) Bunek and Jill Bauer. Grandmother to Terrie (Robert) Smith and Christine Bunek, Jodie and Julie Kosloske. Special great grandmother to Austin and Hailey Smith, McKenzie and Brennan Higgins. Visitation Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private Burial. Marie ws a member of the Oak Creek Lionettes. Special thanks to my Step-daughter Jill Bauer for her friendship and help.