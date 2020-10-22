1/
Marie A. Bauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A Bauer

Greenfield - Found peace October 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) Bauer and her parents Anthony Kruczynski and Martha Janicki (nee Rutkowski) and her dearest Pop, Leo (Jack) Janicki. Marie is survived by her Step-daughters Sharon (Robert) Bunek and Jill Bauer. Grandmother to Terrie (Robert) Smith and Christine Bunek, Jodie and Julie Kosloske. Special great grandmother to Austin and Hailey Smith, McKenzie and Brennan Higgins. Visitation Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private Burial. Marie ws a member of the Oak Creek Lionettes. Special thanks to my Step-daughter Jill Bauer for her friendship and help.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved