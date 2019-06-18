Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. "Myrt" Brunner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marie A. "Myrt" Brunner Notice
Brunner, Marie A. "Myrt" (Nee Helmueller) Of South Milwaukee passed away Fri., June 14, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving mother of Karen (James) Rehfeldt and John (Nancy) Brunner. Proud grandma of Jennifer (Ben) Thiel, Alan Rehfeldt, Will Brunner and Eric Brunner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frederick Brunner, five sisters and two brothers. Marie was an active volunteer at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Divine Mercy Church and the Charles Fidler VFW Post 9469 Auxiliary. She was a retiree of WalMart and Sears. A visitation will be held on Wed. June 19, from 9:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Marquette Ave., 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie's name to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center would be appreciated. Marie's family thanks the staffs of St. Luke's Hospital, Franciscan Villa, Elizabeth Residence, Ruth Hospice and Vitas for their loving care.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline