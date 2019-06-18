|
Brunner, Marie A. "Myrt" (Nee Helmueller) Of South Milwaukee passed away Fri., June 14, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving mother of Karen (James) Rehfeldt and John (Nancy) Brunner. Proud grandma of Jennifer (Ben) Thiel, Alan Rehfeldt, Will Brunner and Eric Brunner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frederick Brunner, five sisters and two brothers. Marie was an active volunteer at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Divine Mercy Church and the Charles Fidler VFW Post 9469 Auxiliary. She was a retiree of WalMart and Sears. A visitation will be held on Wed. June 19, from 9:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Marquette Ave., 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie's name to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center would be appreciated. Marie's family thanks the staffs of St. Luke's Hospital, Franciscan Villa, Elizabeth Residence, Ruth Hospice and Vitas for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019