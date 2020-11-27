1/
Marie A. Knapik
Marie A. Knapik

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Marie is survived by the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 66+ years Daniel, loving son Robert, daughter Diana (Ramiro) Espinoza, brother Paul (Patricia) Trempala, cousins, nieces, nephews, and proud grandmother of Adriana Espinoza.

Visitation will be held on Monday November 30, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 5571 S Marilyn Street in Milwaukee from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a short mass and a procession to St. Adalbert's Cemetery where Marie will be laid to rest. Please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing.

Mom we will miss you and love you forever. A celebration of life will be held for Marie at a future date. For complete notice please visit: www.churchandchapel.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
