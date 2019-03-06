|
Schulz, Marie A. (Nee Staidl) Passed peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Marvin for 62 years. Beloved mother of Debbie (Wayne) Krogwold, Cathy (Greg) Kosmeder, David Schulz and Mary Schulz. Preceded in death by her husband Marvin, brother-in-law Jack, sister-in-law Louise and nieces Sandy Costigan and Jackie Karpay. Further survived by nieces Shirley Bekolay and Maggie Laskowski and other close relatives and friends. Worked at D & S Vending for over 20 years. Member of St. Agnes Church for over 55 years and a member of the Grief Ministry for many years. She enjoyed nature, feeding wildlife, crafts, bowling, cooking (especially making soup) and spending time with her family and grand dogs. Family sends a sincere thank you to the staff at Community Memorial Hospital for the excellent care she received during the last few days of her life. A Memorial Celebration of Marie's life will be held Fri. March 8th from 10:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON at St. Agnes Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Avenue, Butler. In lieu of flowers, please dedicate memorials to the St. Agnes Food Pantry.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019