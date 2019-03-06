Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Schulz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marie A. Schulz Notice
Schulz, Marie A. (Nee Staidl) Passed peacefully February 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Marvin for 62 years. Beloved mother of Debbie (Wayne) Krogwold, Cathy (Greg) Kosmeder, David Schulz and Mary Schulz. Preceded in death by her husband Marvin, brother-in-law Jack, sister-in-law Louise and nieces Sandy Costigan and Jackie Karpay. Further survived by nieces Shirley Bekolay and Maggie Laskowski and other close relatives and friends. Worked at D & S Vending for over 20 years. Member of St. Agnes Church for over 55 years and a member of the Grief Ministry for many years. She enjoyed nature, feeding wildlife, crafts, bowling, cooking (especially making soup) and spending time with her family and grand dogs. Family sends a sincere thank you to the staff at Community Memorial Hospital for the excellent care she received during the last few days of her life. A Memorial Celebration of Marie's life will be held Fri. March 8th from 10:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON at St. Agnes Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Avenue, Butler. In lieu of flowers, please dedicate memorials to the St. Agnes Food Pantry.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now