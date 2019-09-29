Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue
Menomonee Falls, WI
1932 - 2019
Marie Bruski Notice
Marie Bruski

(nee Kaminski) Found peace on September 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel and daughter, Denise (Drees). Loving mother of Thomas (Jan), Cynthia, Gary (Diane), Debra (Alan) Schwanda and Diane (Bill) Lilley. Proud grandma of 14 and great-grandma of 16. Dear sister of Ruthie and Tessie and the late Grace, Herman, Jacob, twin brother Myron and Frank, Jr. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, a big heart and put other's needs before her own.

Mom taught us to love each other more today than yesterday but not less than tomorrow.

Visitation for Marie will be held Monday September 30th at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in the Church cemetery

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
jsonline