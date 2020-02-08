Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221

Resources



Marie C. Perry


1987 - 2020
Marie C. Perry Notice
Marie C. Perry

Milwaukee - Age 32 years. Marie was born in Ohio on February 9, 1987 and passed into the arms of God on February 3, 2020. Marie is survived by her loving mom Tamara K. Perry and brother Ross Perry of Norwalk, Ohio, and loving dad John K. Perry (wife Tammy Lynn) of Vermilion, Ohio. Preceded in death by grandparents Paul Kubishke & Hazel Gano Kubishke from Vermilion, Ohio and grandparents John & Rose Maggard Perry of Leburn, Kentucky. Further survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Marie will be greatly missed by her cats, Socrates and Brett Favre.

Marie worked for La Causa, Inc as a Care Coordinator, Certified Peer Specialist and was a State Trainer for Peer Specialists.

In lieu of flowers, Marie requested donations to Community Advocates - Autumn West Safe Haven (communityadvocates.net), and St. Ben's Community Meal (capuchincommuityservices.org).

Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, February 14th, 2020 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of Marie's life at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
