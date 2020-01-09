|
|
Marie Dorothy Krueger Dawe
(Nee Gendron) Marie was gently called to heaven on January 7, 2020, at the young age of 97 years. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mathilda Gendron of Wausau, WIsconsin. Also preceded in death by her sisters Margaret, Rosemary and Janie. Beloved wife of the late Wallace Eugene Krueger and the late John Darrell Dawe. Loving mother of Barbara (Howard) Davis, Karen Kent, James (Rosa) Krueger, Janice (the late Leander) Schloesser, Deborah (William) Mochalski and Carol Rowell-Repka. Marie is further loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Thank you to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus for their loving care of our mother. Marie was a retiree of Miller Brewing Company, serving 25 years upon her retirement in 1987.
Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14 from 4-7 PM. Visitation Wednesday, January 15 at the funeral Home from 10-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020